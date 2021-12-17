New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Includes All Three Spider-Mans

✖

Happy National Superhero Day! April 28th is the day to celebrate your favorite heroes, and some of the companies behind the best comic book movies are celebrating in the best way. Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theatres back in December, and it's finally available to buy on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K. However, it's never too late to surprise fans with a new trailer, especially when your movie managed to have the second-best opening weekend in history, earn over $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office, and become the 3rd movie in history to cross $800 million at the domestic box office. Today, Sony took to YouTube to share a brand new trailer featuring all three Spider-Man stars: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

"Swing into #NationalSuperHeroDay with not one, not two, but THREE Spider-Mans," the official Spider-Man YouTube account shared. You can check out the new video below:

It's nice to see all three Spider-Mans being showcased after so much secrecy.

"I am a very honest person, by nature," Holland recently explained on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "Which has gotten me into trouble in the past… Every time I say like, 'So, Tobey…' I'm like 'Shhhh. Shut up! Don't say that!' So, yeah, I'm just very honest. So, on the press tour, journalists are like, 'So, were Tobey and Andrew in this movie?' I'm like, 'No, they're not. Stop asking me that.' And I go home and almost can't sleep. I'm calling up my mom. 'I just feel so guilty for all the lies.'"

While Holland may not be skilled at lying, Garfield recently admitted to The Wrap that lying to the press about being in Spider-Man: No Way Home was enjoyable.

"It was stressful, I'm not gonna lie," Garfield shared. "It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable." He added, "It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun ... There were moments where I was like, 'God, I hate lying.' I don't like to lie and I'm not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for home viewing.