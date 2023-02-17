Ant-Man: Quantumania Star Michael Douglas Confirms Filming Starts in London Soon

✖

Quantumania is on the way. Days after Marvel Studios officially revealed the release day for the third Ant-Man and the Wasp film, Michael Douglas has confirmed the film will begin principal photography in a matter of weeks. In one recent interview, Douglas has suggested the Peyton Reed-directed feature will begin rolling cameras in July. He added that the movie will be filmed in London, a fact Reed himself previously confirmed with a pre-production tease on Twitter.

"Probably the Ant-Man films. You’re just such a small part, but you have all the incredible special effects going on and green screens. And you spend half the time putting dots on your face," Douglas told Deadline of the film set he's had the most fun on.

He added, "It was a whole different type of filmmaking. I’ve never done any special effects movies before, or any sort of green screen. Paul Rudd was wonderful, Evangeline [Lilly] was great, and all of the other co-stars. That was a lot of fun. We’re starting the third one now. We’re going to London to do an Ant-Man 3 in July."

With the Quantum Realm has been on full display between Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame, Reed has previously said he hopes to dive into the separate dimension further in the near future.

"There’s definitely a lot to discover about Janet van Dyne, and when we talk about the fact that she's evolved as a result of being in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, we've seen a little demonstration of that, but we really have yet to learn kind of how she's evolved and what she's like as a person," Reed said. "That's something that we just scratched the surface of in this movie, so I definitely would be excited to further that story."

He added,"I think one of the things that we've set the seeds for in both movies — and I think particularly in Ant-Man and the Wasp — is Cassie Lang, Scott's daughter. In the comics, she goes on to be a hero in her own right, so I love the idea that in this movie we see that moment where she covers for Scott and stands up to the FBI agent. We see a little bit of her father's personality in her. I'm intrigued to kind of see what the future holds for Cassie."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently set for release on February 17, 2023.

