Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director Announces Start of Prep

✖

The beloved characters from the Ant-Man and the Wasp franchise are about to head back to the Quantum Realm once again. The new film in the series, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is set to arrive in theaters in 2023, along with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director Peyton Reed is returning once again to helm the third installment, and it looks as though he's now beginning to prep for the upcoming Quantumania shoot.

On Monday, Reed took to social media to share a photo from Pinewood Studios in the UK. From the photo, you can see Quantumania will be using technology similar to that of The Mandalorian, which creates an in-depth, moving background all around the set, making it appear as though they're shooting on location. You can take a look in the photo below!

Welcome to The Volume.

QUANTUMANIA Prep

Pinewood Studios, Iver Heath

May 2021 pic.twitter.com/ih2c55MbWD — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) May 17, 2021

Reed won't be the only familiar face making a comeback for the third Ant-Man movie, as both Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are set to reprise their roles as Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, respectively. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer will also be returning, and they'll be joined by newcomers Kathryn Newton and Jonathan Majors.

Earlier this year, Lily appeared on the Beyond the Mouse podcast to talk about her role in Quantumania, teasing a new direction for Hope Van Dyne going forward.

"I find myself pushing against this tough badass chick thing," Lilly explained. "Which is really interesting because at the beginning of my career I was pushing that so hard. I was like Kate [from LOST] is going to be badass. She's going to keep up with all the guys. She is going to be capable and strong. And then this whole massive shift in the industry happened. Suddenly these characters were everywhere. I guess I must be a contrarian by nature. Because I find myself going 'well hang on a minute.' We're all so fragile and vulnerable and small and soft. And I find myself going 'Woah, we aren't supposed to just be men with boobs'. Like what does it mean to be a woman? That question of what does it mean to be a woman is extremely important right now. What I think is crucial is that we're exploring that right now through our stories.

"I'm really excited. I can't give anything away but I think, my hunch is, I may have manifested something in that space in the Marvel world with Hope van Dyne. Because I think the direction we're going with her might be very satisfying for me in that way."

Are you excited for Marvel's next Ant-Man and the Wasp movie? Let us know in the comments!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.