Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Release Date Announced

Marvel Studios has officially given Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania a release date. Included in today's Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 sizzle reel alongside the first footage from Eternals and new titles for the Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequels, Marvel Studios dated the third Ant-Man movie release for February 17, 2023. Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp's Peyton Reed returns to direct the film from a script written by Jeff Loveness. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return in the title roles, along with Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer playing the originators of those superhero personas. Kathryn Newton takes over as Cassie Lang, Scott Lang's daughter, and the film sees Jonathan Majors debut in the role of time-traveling Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror.

Early shooting for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania began in Turkey in February. Principal photography starts in Atlanta in May. Evangeline Lilly is already getting fitted for her costume. The actress previously suggested she'd be taking Hope Van Dyne in a new direction in the film.

"I find myself pushing against this tough badass chick thing," Lilly explained. "Which is really interesting because at the beginning of my career I was pushing that so hard. I was like Kate [from LOST] is going to be badass. She's going to keep up with all the guys. She is going to be capable and strong. And then this whole massive shift in the industry happened. Suddenly these characters were everywhere. I guess I must be a contrarian by nature. Because I find myself going 'well hang on a minute.' We're all so fragile and vulnerable and small and soft. And I find myself going 'Woah, we aren't supposed to just be men with boobs'. Like what does it mean to be a woman? That question of what does it mean to be a woman is extremely important right now. What I think is crucial is that we're exploring that right now through our stories.

"I'm really excited. I can't give anything away but I think, my hunch is, I may have manifested something in that space in the Marvel world with Hope van Dyne. Because I think the direction we're going with her might be very satisfying for me in that way."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17, 2023.