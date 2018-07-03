Peyton Reed “Went Nuts” to Keep The Wasp out of ‘Captain America: Civil War’

At the end of the first Ant-Man movie, back in 2015, Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne went into her father’s lab and first discovered the Wasp suit, teasing that she would be donning the mantle in a future film. Of course, that debut comes this week in Ant-Man and The Wasp.

However, as it turns out, Wasp’s debut could have taken place two years ago, in Captain America: Civil War. Ant-Man director Peyton Reed wouldn’t stand for it.

Ahead of Ant-Man and The Wasp‘s release this Friday, Reed spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the way the first Ant-Man tied into Civil War, and how that film got one of the major reveals he was hoping to save for his sequel: Giant-Man.

“It’s this shockingly fluid thing,” Reed said of Marvel’s give and take. “When they were writing Civil War, there was a point where not only were they going to get the Giant-Man debut, but they were going to get the Wasp debut too.”

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) became Giant-Man for the first time in Civil War, during the infamous airport fight scene. Reed didn’t fight as hard for Giant-Man as he did for Wasp’s first appearance, a battle he ultimately ended up winning. He didn’t want to see her debut in a single moment, but rather in a whole movie.

“Oh yeah, I went nuts,” Reed admitted. “‘No, we can’t do that.’ And also, there are so many characters in Civil War and also in Infinity War that it became a thing where, you can’t have Wasp’s coming out party in the movie, because you are only going to be able to devote this much screen time to her and that’s what our movie really wanted to be about. Those kinds of things are conversations that happen and they just sort of organically reveal themselves.”

You can check out The Wasp’s on-screen debut when Ant-Man and The Wasp hit theaters domestically this Friday.

