Anthony Mackie Trolls Avatar With Classic Captain America Meme

Avengers: Endgame was re-released in theaters last week with some extra bonus footage, and it’s no secret that Marvel Studios is hoping it will beat Avatar as the top grossing film of all time. Currently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe film is only about $20 million away from reaching its goal, and fans of the franchise aren’t the only ones hoping to see it take that coveted top spot, which has been held by Avatar for 10years. The movie’s stars have also been vocal about wanting the victory, including Anthony Mackie, who is best known for playing Sam Wilson/Falcon and the new Captain America.

Almost there, Cut The Check… @MarvelStudios ok, I’ll go see it again! pic.twitter.com/Ptialck4CV — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) June 28, 2019

“Almost there, Cut The Check… @MarvelStudios ok, I’ll go see it again!,” Mackie wrote.

As you can see, the actor used his debut MCU scene from the opening of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, except Neytiri from Avatar has been photoshopped onto Mackie’s body. Many Marvel fans had some great reactions to the post:

All marvel fans when Endgame beats Avatar pic.twitter.com/LaFHzTK1DU — Senni Paananen (@sennikatariinap) June 28, 2019

As of yesterday, Avengers: Endgame stands at $21.7 million away from reaching Avatar, which earned over $2.78 billion during its time in theaters. The difference may not seem like a lot, but attendance for the new film has significantly slowed since its initial release, so there’s no guarantee it will reach its goal. However, it was just announced that the film is also being re-released internationally to help boost its numbers, so its still in the game.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame was just re-released in theaters. Other 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which is now playing in theaters everywhere.