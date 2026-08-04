Unexpected Marvel Star Had Talks to Return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, But Said No for 1 Reason

In many ways, Daredevil: Born Again is a dream come true for superhero fans. Not only does it integrate elements of Marvel’s Netflix shows into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also introduces a slew of lesser-known heroes and villains — the serial killer Muse and White Tiger being notable examples — in an attempt to fill out the street-level corners of the Marvel mythos. While the emphasis on adding new faces leaves little room for more Netflix-era characters to make the jump, new comments from one of Marvel’s longtime stars suggest that Marvel is always looking to bring franchise veterans back into the fold, but it doesn’t always work out.

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Speaking with Inverse, Jessica Henwick, who played Colleen Wing in Netflix’s Iron Fist and The Defenders, revealed that she’s had conversations with Marvel about coming back for Daredevil: Born Again’s third season but chose not to because the story needs to be just right.

“I’ve said multiple times over the years, I would love to come back,” Henwick said. “I know that everyone is back this season. I’m not in this season. We did have discussions about whether I should go back this season. But for me, her story ended with her going off into the sunset. She has the Iron Fist. She’s got Misty by her side. Daughters of the Dragon is happening. She ended on a really great note.

She added, “I’m just not interested in bringing her back unless it’s worth sort of unpicking that happiness, because obviously she can’t be happy on a TV series. If she’s back, something’s gone wrong. I would absolutely love to come back, but it would just really have to be the right story.”

Colleen Wing’s Ending Sets Up Classic Comic Team

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Last we saw Colleen, she had begun displaying her own Iron Fist powers and teamed up with Misty Knight (Simone Missick) to protect New York City from its criminal element. Comic book fans will know the Misty/Colleen dynamic by a different name: the Daughters of the Dragon. The end of Marvel’s Netflix shows led to the cancellation of a Daughters of the Dragon spinoff, which would have seen Misty and Colleen going the way of their comic counterparts and kicking butt as a unit. There’s no telling whether or not Marvel and Disney would go this direction with the character, but should they find a place for Colleen that Henwick feels justifies a return, having her fight crime with Misty would be one of the better options.

It’s encouraging to see Henwick still so invested in her character. She hasn’t portrayed the character in years, but she obviously wants to do right by her no matter the amount of money Marvel has probably offered her. Colleen’s role in both seasons of Iron Fist, as well as in The Defenders, grew substantially, elevating her from supporting cast to Finn Jones’ de facto co-lead. She became as important to the spirit of the show as Iron Fist himself, so any attempt to bring her into the MCU needs to honor the spirit, the essence she brought. I personally wouldn’t mind if Finn Jones were recast, but don’t replace Henwick. Her performance was one of the only things holding up that abysmal first season of Iron Fist, and she ended up saving the mostly awful second season, too. Henwick could be invaluable to the MCU moving forward, but, as she said, there would need to be a really good reason to undo Colleen’s happy ending.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ in March 2027.