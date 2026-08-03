Spider-Man: Brand New Day Sneaks in Solo Leveling Easter Egg & Its Got the Perfect Shout Out

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a cool shout out to Solo Leveling during the new movie, and one of the producers behind the anime had the perfect reaction to it. Solo Leveling has quickly become one of the biggest new anime releases of the last few years after two strong seasons, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what’s next to come for the franchise. But while it’s been taking over the small screen, the anime has started to make its way to the big screen with a shout in one of the biggest movies of the year.

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During the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the film showcases Ned and MJ’s shared apartment. Not only is there a clear poster for Naruto (which is director Destin Daniel Cretton’s next major film in production), but there’s also a cool poster for Solo Leveling seen in the film as well. The producer behind the anime, Atsushi Kaneko, shared his reaction to see the anime‘s Easter Egg in the new movie and it’s perfect, “A ‘Solo Leveling’ poster appears in Marvel’s new film ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’! Everyone, be sure to look for it when you watch the movie in theaters!!”

Solo Leveling Producer Reacts to Spider-Man: Brand New Day Easter Egg

“I’m grateful. Thank you, Marvel Comics!” Kaneko’s statement concluded. It’s certainly a cool shout out to Solo Leveling given that it’s within the wider Sony umbrella together with Spider-Man thanks to the anime’s partnership with Crunchyroll. Because while fans were excited to see the Naruto shout out in the film given that Cretton is working on a live-action feature adaptation next, the shout out to Solo Leveling is much more of a surprise given that it’s the newer of the two and didn’t have that immediate connection with Cretton.

Solo Leveling is gearing up to take over even more big screens in the near future too as it has announced it’s now working on its debut feature film. Although the anime had come to theaters ahead of the second season with early screenings for its premiere, this new movie is going to be brand new and exclusively produced for theaters. Taking place after the events of the second season, it’s also going to offer fans the next big step in Sung Jinwoo’s story.

New Solo Leveling Movie Confirmed

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Solo Leveling: Beyond the System has been officially announced as the title of a brand new feature film now in the works for the franchise. A release window or date has yet to be confirmed as of the time of the initial announcement, and there are still many other details yet to be revealed such as production staff, potential returning voice cast and more. What has been confirmed is that it will be produced by Aniplex, Netmarble, D&C MEDIA, Kakao piccoma, and Crunchyroll, and will feature animation production from A-1 Pictures.

Solo Leveling: Beyond the System has been confirmed to take place within the anime’s canon, and will be picking up after the events of the second season. While it’s not clear if it will continue to adapt what’s next from the original webcomic releases, it’s going to be exciting either way. If the new movie can tap into the same impressive action as the TV anime series did, then fans are sure to love this one when it hits. Make sure to catch Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters and Solo Leveling on Crunchyroll in the meantime.