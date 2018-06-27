Thanos Creator Jim Starlin Clarifies Reports That More of His Characters Will Appear in ‘Avengers 4’

The work of Jim Starlin has already played a pretty integral role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it sounds like that might not manifest the way fans thought in Avengers 4.

Starlin recently spoke out about recent reports, which suggested that another one of his Marvel characters would make an appearance in Avengers 4. In a Facebook post, which you can check out below, the Thanos, Drax, and Gamora creator clarified that his previous comments were only a joke, which was then taken out of context.

The rumor mill around this began late last month, after a panel that Starlin did at Puerto Rico Comic Con. In the time since, fans jumped to an array of different conclusions about what character it could be, from Mistress Death to Eternals member Kronos.

So while there’s always a chance that another Starlin-created character could factor into Avengers 4, it sounds like fans shouldn’t presume it at this point.

Judging by comments from those involved with the film, it almost sounds like the general audience shouldn’t presume anything, aside from the fact that they will be taken on a unique journey.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” co-director Joe Russo said in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Chris Hemsworth, who will reprise his role as Thor, added earlier this month. “That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.”

“The second one I’m probably even more excited about,” Hemsworth continued. “Just for people to see. I just think it’s another step again. Each step we seem to take with these films, I’ve loved the fact that there’s been growth and evolution and it continues to surprise people as opposed to sort of flatlining, which was obviously always a fear—that they’d run out of ideas or run dry of creative excitement. For me, this whole experience has been incredible. In particular the last one.”

