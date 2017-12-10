Sebastian Stan Reveals When ‘Avengers 4’ Is Supposed To Wrap Filming

The production of the next Avengers movies has been a massive undertaking for Marvel Studios — not just because they’ve been shooting two movies back to back, but also because of the massive cast.

But now we have an idea when the production will wrap up on Avengers 4 thanks to actor Sebastian Stan.

The actor was speaking with Collider about his role in the new movie I, Tonya when he revealed that filming will end on the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War early in 2019.

“I think January 13, maybe. Maybe not. It might keep going,” Stan said. “It will be the one movie that will have shot the longest. Actually, it’s two movies, so that’s technically different.”

Stan, who reprises his role as Bucky Barnes AKA the Winter Soldier in both films, also spoke about

“It’s chaotic, but it’s great,” Stan said. “That’s another insane juggernaut. It’s a war. It’s chaotic, but it’s fun. Anytime you get down there, there’s a lot of jokes and a lot of pranks. It’s a family.”

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo have been working hard with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige in an attempt wrangle all of the superstars involved in the cinematic universe, which will finally start to culminate when Avengers: Infinity War premieres on May 4, 2018.

Marvel provided fans a sneak peak with an anniversary party featuring all of the main players from the last decade of films, and Stan spoke about it fondly.

“There was a party for the 10-year anniversary, and that was the one day that everybody was there. It took eight months to plan one day,” Stan said. “Almost everybody was there. When Jeff Goldblum and William Hurt are in the same room, since The Big Chill, that gives me the chills. It’s pretty special. It’s good. It’s gonna be wild.”

Though Stan is in both movies, don’t hit him up for spoilers. The actor previously said at Rhode Island Comic Con that Marvel Studios is so secretive with the plots of their films that the actors don’t get full scripts.

“It’s not something you always deal with.” Stan explained. “I feel like you always kind of have a script. But I guess, what I would say is, because we’ve done these characters for a bit now, there’s a little bit of a telepathic kind of knowledge between us and the writers. And you kind of can sometimes guess where they’re going to take it, a little bit.”

Avengers: Infinity War premieres on May 4, 2018, and the untitled Avengers sequel follows on May 3, 2019.