Avengers 5, Captain America 4 Titles May Have Been Revealed

Five new trademarks have been filed for Marvel-related titles. As shared on Reddit, Avengers: Secret Wars, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Captain America: New World Order, Multiverse Saga, and Thunderbolts were filed today with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for numerous categories, with film production being among those. The owner of the trademarks is not visible at this time, but the filer is a familiar name. Mitscherlich, an attorney's office, has collaborated with Disney in the past, specifically assisting with film production patents. The timing of this filing is also noteworthy, as Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel is scheduled for tomorrow, July 23rd.

The most eye-catching of the five trademarks is Avengers: Secret Wars, as fans have been clamoring for a live-action adaptation of the epic crossover comic since the conclusion of The Infinity Saga. This massive event has the attention of Joe and Anthony Russo, the acclaimed directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Our love for Marvel is based on the books that we read as kids, the books that we fell in love with," Joe recently said. "The one series that we adored growing up was Secret Wars. It's incredibly ambitious. It would be bigger than Infinity War and Endgame. But it's a massive undertaking. Those two movies were very hard to make. So trying to imagine making another two movies even bigger than those two? We're going to have to sleep on that."

"It would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine," Anthony said in 2020. "So that's what really excites us about the story — the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga."

Prospects of a Secret Wars movie caught traction this past May, when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added "incursions" to the growing Marvel vocabulary. The other trademarks, like The Multiverse Saga and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, have been more abundantly teased, as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror remains an overarching presence since the conclusion of Loki Season 1.

Thunderbolts aligns with recent reports of an MCU adaptation of the popular anti-hero squad. This past June, it was reported that Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson would be writing a Thunderbolts film, while Paper Towns director Jake Schreier would be helming the project. There is no word on what the MCU's Thunderbolts roster will look like, but speculation has linked Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Baron Zemo, and The Abomination to the team.

The final trademark, Captain America: New World Order, points to the official title for the upcoming Captain America 4, starring Anthony Mackie in the lead role. Coincidentally, "New World Order" is also the title of the premiere episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Marvel Studios' SDCC panel is set for tomorrow, July 23rd.