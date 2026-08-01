Jujutsu Kaisen Becomes a Massive Hit on Netflix With Over a Million Views After Latest Update

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 will take a while before dropping new updates, but the anime already has several surprises planned for fans this year. Season 3 of the anime featured the aftermath of the brutal Shibuya Incident Arc before moving on to the Culling Game. It’s a deadly battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku after he sealed Satoru Gojo inside the Prison Realm. The latest season ended on a cliffhanger as fans await the Culling Game Arc to wrap up in the upcoming season. Season 3 debuted on Crunchyroll in January as part of the Winter 2026 lineup. While it was also streaming on Netflix at the time, the latest season was limited to a few regions in Asia.

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On July 23rd, 2026, Netflix added the latest season to its U.S. library, and the anime again started trending on global charts. According to Netflix Tudum, the anime had over 1.5 million views in the first few days after Season 3 was added. The global chart shares the top 10 most popular non-English shows across the globe each week. The latest overview shared recorded views from July 20th to 26th, 2026. Considering that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was only added on July 23rd, the series still managed to rank 10 and it might even gain more views since the entire anime is finally available on Netflix.

What to Expect From Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

So far, the anime has yet to share a release window, but the first teaser is enough to confirm that MAPPA plans to keep up the incredible animation. One of the reasons why the series is so popular is thanks to the exceptional animation that’s rarely seen in the industry even now. It’s also certain that the upcoming season will wrap up the Culling Game Arc, and it might have fast pacing if it has the same number of episodes as Season 3.

Fans might even get a glimpse of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc if the anime ends on a cliffhanger. The latest season ends after a major battle in Sendai, where Yuta Okkotsu once again proves why he’s the strongest sorcerer after Satoru Gojo. However, despite his victory, the Culling Game is far from over, and the upcoming season will feature more thrilling battles.

August Is An Exciting Month For Jujutsu Kaisen Fans

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The anime is commemorating its 5th anniversary with several exciting surprises, including a Juju Fest. The event will be held this year on August 29th and 30th to wrap up the anniversary celebrations. Juju Fest aims to celebrate the five years of anime’s success, including the latest Season 3. The voice actors will be present to play their respective characters on stage.

Additionally, since the anime is known for having some of the best opening and ending themes, the artists will be performing live during the upcoming event at K Arena Yokohama. Needless to say, fans are also expecting a major update on the franchise’s future projects, including Season 4.