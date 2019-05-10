New Avengers: Endgame BTS Photos Teases the Star Wars Crossover That Never Was

Avengers: Endgame is finally in theaters, but it’s not the only franchise movie to close an important chapter this year. The final installment of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is hitting theaters in December. Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors behind Avengers: Endgame, recently shared a hilarious Twitter post that pays homage to Star Wars.

Anthony: Is that a TIE Fighter out there? Joe: No. It’s a grip. pic.twitter.com/9NRitgeAIA — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) May 8, 2019

“Anthony: Is that a TIE Fighter out there? Joe: No. It’s a grip,” the post reads.

As you can see, they included a behind-the-scenes photo of them giving direction to Robert Downey Jr., who stars as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the film.

Many fans of Marvel and Star Wars alike were quick to comment on the post.

“Get these guys a Star War!.” @GXG72 added.

“Damnit guys, thought you were announcing you’d be directing a Star Wars film,” @FantasmicEars wrote.

“RDJ looks like a Disney princess sitting like that.” @SubatomicArea joked.

Even the official account for Star Wars in the UK replied.

“That’s no moon…,” they joked.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

