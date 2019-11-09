Amazing Avengers: Endgame Fan Art Imagines Captain America With the Infinity Gauntlet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe reached a dramatic moment with the release of Avengers: Endgame, finishing over ten years of storytelling with a conclusion that saw some of its most important heroes being taken off of the board. But while Captain Americawas able to live a happy life, going back in time to live with Peggy Carter. However, his Avengers teammates Black Widow and Iron Man ended up succumbing in the struggle to save the universe and defeat the Mad Titan Thanos once and for all. But what if things were different?

A stunning piece of fan art imagines Captain America making the ultimate sacrifice, donning the nanotech-powered Infinity Gauntlet to snap his fingers and defeat Thanos. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

There have been questions about both Captain America and Iron Man in future projects from Marvel Studios. And while Robert Downey Jr. seems likely to appear in a cameo capacity in Black Widow, it doesn’t seem like Chris Evans will show up any time soon.

Downey recently made it clear that he and his Captain America co-star had to make a change in order to move forward in their careers.

“We had to get off. We opted to, and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations,” Downey explained to Disney’s twenty-three magazine. “There’s something very sobering about it. I’m glad he and I will be there to welcome others as they retire their jerseys.”

And while it doesn’t seem likely that Captain America will return, Chris Evans made it clear that Marvel Studios is always ready to surprise fans and that he’s aware his character could make a comeback.

“You know, I’m not sure I can give you those answers. That’s weak as shit, but ask the writers,” Evans explained. “Look, I understand there’s a lot of things you can question about the time continuity but if there’s one thing I’ve learned about working with Marvel, they don’t leave stones unturned. They really don’t.”

Black Widow is set to premiere on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Disney+’s She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel don’t have release dates, nor does the cinematic reboot of Blade or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.