Avengers: Endgame Directors Reveal What Happened Next for Chris Evans’ Retired Captain America

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo speculate on the "lots of stories" made possible by Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) trip through time to return the Infinity Stones and his subsequent retirement from the role of Captain America.

"So yeah, after Steve finally got his long-awaited dance with Peggy... it's a good question, perhaps he and Peggy tried to make a baby, I don't know," Anthony said at San Diego Comic-Con.

Joked Joe, "I think he went to the bathroom, because it took him a long time to return all those stones. He was holding it for a while."

More seriously, Anthony said it's "interesting" to consider what may have happened in alternate realities despite writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely largely avoiding the multiverse so as to not lessen the stakes surrounding the deaths of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

"I mean, if you think about it in terms of the sort of alternate reality question — I know there's many different theories about how this stacks up, and I know Chris and Steve were talking about some of them," Anthony said. Added Joe, "Don't go there."

"Depending on where you go with the alternate realities, he could go rescue Bucky from HYDRA, he could route HYDRA out of S.H.I.E.L.D.," Anthony continued.

"He could go find himself in the ice and figure out a sort of rotation where the two Steves can take turns and he can spend more time at home with Peggy. I don't know, lots of stories."

An aged Rogers passed the shield and the mantle to right-hand man Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who will assume that identity despite opposition from the government in coming Disney+ exclusive series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

That happy ending for the first Captain America will likely go untouched as the Russo brothers previously stated there are "no plans" for Evans to reprise the role, telling the Happy Sad Confused podcast the star has "emotionally moved on" from Captain America.

Avengers: Endgame is available to own on Digital HD July 30 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 13.