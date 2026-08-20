7 Spider-Man Villains Who Became Heroes

Spider-Man has the greatest rogues’ gallery in Marvel Comics history, ranging from alien symbiotes to mad scientists. All these villains are constantly trying and succeeding at making the Wall-Crawler’s life an endless series of tragedies. However, even some of Marvel’s most vile and sadistic monsters have decided to abandon their criminal careers and make genuine attempts to seek redemption by becoming heroes. Many of these redemption arcs are temporary and end with the villain returning to their roots. However, a select few Spider-Man enemies have successfully reformed and cemented themselves as apparently permanent members of Marvel’s superhero community and integral allies of the Web-Head.

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Many of Spider-Man’s villains started as regular people who, through circumstances out of their control, were forced into lives of crime. However, while some of these villains have fully embraced their new nefarious roles, others have made genuine efforts to become good people again.

7) Prowler

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Spider-Man is someone who brings out the best in people, and the Prowler is one of his greatest success stories. Hobie Brown was a brilliant but impoverished teenage inventor who sought to make some money by using his gadgets to commit crimes. He developed clawed gloves to scale tall buildings, a cape that let him glide through the air, and wrist-mounted guns that shot compressed air. As the Prowler, he would steal from people, then return the stolen goods as a civilian to gain recognition and reward money. Prowler would have a few run-ins with Spider-Man. However, when Spider-Man learned Hobie’s story, the Web-Head let the con man go and convinced him to use his gadgets for good. Hobie took Spider-Man’s words to heart and began using the Prowler identity as a vigilante who protects the citizens of New York City. Whether as the Prowler or under the new alias of the Hornet, Hobie has become one of Spider-Man’s most reliable crimefighting allies, despite his rocky start.

6) Kaine

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“The Clone Saga” is one of the most contentious times in Spider-Man history, but one of the few positives was that it saw the debut of Kaine Parker. Created by the villain known as the Jackal, Kaine was the first attempt to create a Spider-Man clone. Although Kaine was stronger, had an acidic touch, and precognitive abilities, Jackal still considered him a failure because of his facial scarring and mental instability. After being abandoned by his creator, Kaine became jealous of Ben Reilly, the favored clone. To destroy Ben, Kaine framed him for multiple murders, leading Kaine to fighting both Ben and Peter. However, after Kaine was defeated, his conversations with Mary Jane led him to changing his heart and even sacrificing his life to save Peter and Ben. Kaine would eventually return and take over Ben’s mantle of the Scarlet Spider, becoming a gruff but noble anti-hero. Kaine’s story of abandonment and his journey toward finding a new purpose as a hero was incredibly moving and led to him becoming a fan-favorite Web-Slinger.

5) Morbius

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Many of Spider-Man’s most noteworthy foes found themselves thrust into villainy when lab accidents transformed them into vicious monsters. Michael Morbius was a brilliant scientist who injected himself with bat DNA to cure himself of a rare blood disorder. This experiment had the predictably bad result of Morbius turning into a vampire-like monster who’s overcome with an insatiable thirst for blood. Spider-Man has repeatedly fought Morbius to prevent the Living Vampire from consuming human blood. While the maddening bloodlust controlled Morbius’s mind for a long time, over the years he’s managed to regain his humanity and fight back the urge to prey upon innocent people. Now acting more as an anti-hero, Morbius will only kill and drink the blood of criminals while he still desperately tries to keep his feral instincts contained. Morbius never wanted to be a villain, so when the first opportunity for redemption presented itself, he gladly took it.

4) Sandman

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Sandman may have started as one of Spider-Man’s oldest and strongest adversaries, but for a brief time he decided to not only become a hero, but an Avenger. After a perilous event that caused Sandman to merge with Hydro-Man, the villain was so disturbed that, when they were unfused, he began rethinking his life. Deciding to dedicate himself to something better, Sandman gave up his role as a criminal and even became a helpful ally to heroes like Spider-Man, Silver Sable, and Hawkeye. Sandman’s good deeds eventually led to his not only receiving a presidential pardon but also becoming a reserve member of the Avengers. Unfortunately, Sandman found himself forced back to his old villainous ways when the Frightful Four brainwashed him into becoming a criminal again. Sandman’s regression was particularly tragic because he genuinely wanted to be a better person and help people, only for other villains to push him back into the criminal life he had desperately tried to escape.

3) Venom

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Venom has gone from one of Spider-Man’s most fearsome adversaries to one of the most iconic anti-heroes of all time. Eddie Brock was fired from the Daily Bugle when Peter Parker exposed him for fabricating a story. When Peter freed himself from the corrupting alien symbiote suit, the creature latched onto Eddie. With their shared hatred for Peter, Eddie and the symbiote became the monstrous villain Venom, who sought to destroy the Wall-Crawler and everyone he loved. However, while Venom had an insatiable hate for Spider-Man, he wasn’t willing to kill innocent people. So, when the psychotic serial killer Carnage emerged, Venom reluctantly put aside his grudge with Spider-Man to stop the villain. Afterward, Venom learned to let go of his hate and instead dedicate his life to becoming New York City’s Lethal Protector. Even after Eddie and the symbiote separated, they still act as independent heroes. By no longer allowing his hatred and anger to control him, Venom was able to grow and save not just New York, but the entire universe multiple times.

2) Doctor Octopus

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The mad genius Doctor Octopus’ redemption arc may not have been intentional at first, but it led to one of the best Spider-Man stories in recent years. When Doc Ock was dying, he decided to extend his own lifespan while simultaneously killing Spider-Man by swapping bodies with his heroic nemesis. However, as Peter lay dying in Doc Ock’s old body, the villain found himself overwhelmed by the hero’s memories and lessons of responsibility. With this newfound clarity, Doc Ock promised Peter that he would continue the hero’s mission to protect New York City. Outfitting himself with an assortment of new gadgets, Doc Ock rebranded himself as the Superior Spider-Man, performing as a smarter and more lethal version of the Wall-Crawler. Doc Ock would eventually sacrifice his own life so that Peter could regain his body and become the Amazing Spider-Man once again. Unfortunately, after making a deal with Mephisto, Doc Ock was returned to his old villainous self and lost all his character development.

1) Green Goblin

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The most shocking and controversial redemption arc, perhaps in Marvel Comics’ entire history: Spider-Man’s archenemy, the Green Goblin, becoming one of the Web-Head’s closest allies. Unlike other villains on this list who had long and believable roads to redemption, the maniacal and sadistic Norman Osborn literally had the evil shot out of him by the vigilante serial killer, the Sin-Eater. With his sins removed, Norman suddenly became overwhelmed with remorse for all the heinous crimes he’d committed and sought to make amends. Norman would repurpose Oscorp to become a force for good and crafted a new superhero identity called the Gold Goblin. And despite Peter’s initial reluctance, given the hell Norman has put him and his loved ones through, he shockingly came around to accepting Norman’s transition to becoming a hero. Peter trusts Norman so much now that he even had the ex-villain temporarily take up the Spider-Man mantle. While the redemption arc itself was incredibly sloppy and forced, Marvel seems determined to keep Norman as a hero.

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