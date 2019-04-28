‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Surprise Fans by Showing up at Screenings

Fans have been flocking to theaters to see Avengers: Endgame this weekend. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film has been crushing box office records and has already crossed the $1.2 billion mark globally with opening weekend not technically over just yet. However, for some lucky fans, their movie experience went above and beyond getting to witness the epic film on the big screen when co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo showed up.

The Russo Brothers shared to their Twitter account that they surprised some Endgame audience in the Los Angeles area, introducing the film for eager audiences and describing the energy as “electric”.

The other night, we surprised a few Endgame audiences throughout Los Angeles. The energy was electric. We cannot thank all of our fans enough. You’ve made the journey for the two of us absolutely incredible over the last seven years… pic.twitter.com/QlroTIHd31 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2019

Electric is certainly one way to describe it. No doubt fans in attendance were thrilled to have the Russos there. The directors not only helmed the massive Endgame and set things up with last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, they were also behind two other significant MCU films, Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Those films in particular helped set the stage for the epic end of the Infinity Saga, but when it comes to the directors’ future with Marvel Studios, Endgame didn’t just conclude an 11 year, 22 film journey. It also closes their time with Marvel as well.

“It’s our Endgame, at least for now,” Anthony Russo explained to Games Radar. “We don’t have any plans for now to make any more Marvel movies. It certainly may come up in the future at some point. We have a wonderful working relationship with [Marvel Studios] and a great passion for what they’re doing.”

While some fans will be disappointed by this news, it’s not really a surprise that the directors might want a break before jumping back into Marvel again. Joe told ComicBook.com at CinemaCon that they were going to take a little vacation — but were open to coming back.

“I think that, you know, we’re going to take a little bit of a break,” Joe said. “We love Marvel. I mean, we’re very close with Kevin [Feige] and Lou [DeEsposito] and Victoria [Alonso] and Trin [Tranh], who’s produced the last two movies with us and eight more. I mean, it’s really like family for us there. But you know, we’ve done four movies in six and a half years so we’re going to take a little bit of a vacation, but we’ll be, we’ll be back in a heartbeat.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

