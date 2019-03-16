‘Avengers: Endgame’ Magazine Cover Assembles the Team

Last year, Thanos wiped out not just half of the life in the universe but most of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as well, leaving behind largely just the six, original Avengers to fix the damage done to a post-Snap world. Now, in a cover for a new issue of Empire magazine commemorating the upcoming high-stakes Marvel Cinematic Universe film, those six original Avengers assemble once more for what may be the fight of their — and everyone else’s — lives.

Empire revealed the assembled team cover, along with one featuring the Mad Titan himself, on Saturday. You can check it out below.

That the original six Avengers come back together to face this new, seemingly-impossible challenge isn’t exactly a surprise. Not only have fans long-expected that the original six would have a huge role as a team in the film, the second trailer for Avengers: Endgame which was released earlier this week revealed that Tony Stark/Iron Man makes it back to Earth as opposed to dying in space. In the trailer, we see the original six, along with Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) in new suits, marching off to whatever plan they’ve developed. However, while we know the original Avengers have at least one more big fight in them, it’s an uphill battle and if the ending of Avengers: Infinity War is any indication, it’s one that may not end in a happily ever after situation.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously told ComicBook.com that the reaction to Infinity War‘s ending was “the best” because it’s unexpected — the good guys didn’t win, turning the super hero genre a bit on its head.

“We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” said Feige. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins. Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

