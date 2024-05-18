X-Men '97 Season 2 Gets Major Update From Marvel's Brad Winderbaum

The season finale of X-Men '97 was released on Disney+ this week, and Marvel fans are eager for Season 2. The next season is already in the works, but there's still a ways to go before the animation is complete. In fact, ComicBook recently had a chat with Marvel's head of streaming, Brad Winderbaum, and he revealed that Season 2 is currently in the animatic stage.

"It's still an animatic phase. Animation takes so long to make as I'm sure you know. There was a great bit about this in Invincible Season 2," Winderbaum explained. "They just nailed it so hard, it is the greatest. And it takes a long time. Because the studio wants to see how successful the first season is before they greenlight the second season there's a lag. We were lucky enough to get the greenlight before we aired so there's maybe less of a lag. People are just going to have to be patient with us.

Is Beau DeMayo Involved With X-Men '97 Season 2?

As fans were gearing up for the release of X-Men '97, the surprising news broke that showrunner Beau DeMayo had been fired from the series. Details of his firing have remained under wraps, but DeMayo has still been openly talking about the show on social media. In fact, he recently took to Twitter to clarify his Season 2 involvement.

"I did write a lot of Season 2," DeMayo shared. "However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show."

"This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2," he added. "But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes."

Winderbaum recently addressed DeMayo's firing in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I can't talk about the details," Winderbaum explained. "But I can say that Beau had real respect and passion for these characters and wrote what I think are excellent scripts that really the rest of the team were able to draw inspiration from [to] build this amazing show that's on screen." When asked if he would consider what happened with DeMayo as a "firing" as had been the wording used in the press, Winderbaum added, "I don't. 'We parted ways' is the best way I could say."

X-Men '97 is now streaming on Disney+.