Avengers: Endgame Features an Avengers Campus Easter Egg

Marvel fans already know that the Avengers Campus coming to Disneyland will be filled with references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including some deep cut Easter eggs to the Infinity Saga and beyond; but apparently the Easter egg trail is a two-way street. Ahead of the Avengers Campus opening, ComicBook.com attended an early preview of the theme park expansion where we learned that an Easter egg for Avengers Campus was in front of us all along, apparently visible in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Scot Drake, creative executive for Marvel’s global portfolio revealed the detail to us and other press in attendance.

“My favorite Easter egg is actually in a film, Avengers: Endgame. There is a tease towards the Quinjet that we designed specifically for Avengers Campus,” Drake said. “That’s how close we’ve been with our studios partners, that not only are we providing Easter eggs that link back to the films, but we’re starting to see this kind of connected growth of the universe where now they’re teasing things from the park. So that was definitely my highway.” Like other MCU staples, the Quinjet will be seen at Avengers Campus with the one seen in the park seemingly also appearing in the 2019 movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like their other park expansion, Galaxy’s Edge from Star Wars, the things seen within Avengers Campus are technically part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity.

“First of all the mission to inspire and empower the next generation of heroes is so important, that we’ve assembled heroes from across all of space and time for that mission,” Brent Strong, executive creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering revealed. “And it is, we’re all about to discover in a couple of weeks when Loki comes out, time is a lot more squishy than any of us think. And so trying to put a specific date to it, it can be challenging, but to us, Avengers Campus is here and now, right, we get to live in the moment and these heroes are here with us and you’re taking part in that story.”

Despite this insistence that the park and the films share a continuity it is worth noting that the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction does have Tom Holland’s Spider-Man refer to Tony Stark as if he’s still living, something we know is not the case. So this might take place in the perfect world right before Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers Campus opens June 4 inside Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.