Avengers Campus: Shawarma Palace Food Cart Is Stuffed With Marvel Movie Easter Eggs

Superhero recruits can eat like Earth's mightiest heroes at Avengers Campus, where the Shawarma Palace food cart inspired by Marvel Studios blockbuster The Avengers is filled with Easter eggs from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Disney revealed the first look at the New York City-style food cart found exclusively inside the all-new land opening June 4 at Disney California Adventure Park — where superheroes of the Marvel Universe will assemble in an immersive land brought to life by Disney Imagineers and creatives from Marvel Studios — Ken Potrock, President of the Disneyland Resort, shared an even closer look at the food cart for "heroes on the go!"

The Shawarma Palace food cart is decorated with Avengers memorabilia and references to 2012's The Avengers and its 2015 sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron. Look closely and you'll spot newspapers documenting an alien attack on New York from the Chitauri — an invasion of Earth led by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) on behalf of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — as well as the "disaster in Sokovia," the homeland of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Pietro Maximoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), carried out by Ultron (James Spader).

Next to heroic shots of cosmic crime-fighter Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and superhero duo Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) are references to the events of 2018's Black Panther, where King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) reveals Wakanda to the world, and a name tag for "Donald Blake" that appears in 2011's Thor.

"At the end of the first Avengers, the battle-weary Avengers went to the local shawarma joint and tried it," Jillian Pagan, Walt Disney Imagineering staff writer and the Avengers Campus story development lead, told press during a land preview attended by ComicBook.com in 2020. "In our fiction, they loved that shawarma so much, it became a tradition for them. Naturally, when they crafted their Avengers Campus, they invited their friends from New York to open a second cart here so they and their fellow recruits could get shawarma whenever they want."

(Photo: Disney Parks)

Shawarma foods served at the cart include New York's Tastiest and the Impossible Victory Falafel, unique dishes meant for on-the-go enjoying. The land is also home to Terran Treats, another food cart situated just outside of the Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction, and the Pym Test Kitchen, a quick-service eatery offering "inventive-sized entrees, tiny treats, and shareable bites" influenced by the science behind 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp.