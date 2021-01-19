Disney Releases First Look at Tom Holland in Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure for Avenger Campus

✖

Disney today revealed the first look at Tom Holland in Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, a new attraction coming to the Avengers Campus area of Disneyland. While the star is currently busy filming his third Spider-Man movie, a new video released by Disney has Holland explaining the Disney Parks ride's premise. Peter Parker founds an organization called the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, or WEB. He invites a group of park visitors to test its latest invention, the WEB Slinger vehicle. In the video, Holland expresses how excited he is to share the ride with fans and the experience it himself. You can watch the video from Disney Parks embedded below.

Disney provided further details on the Disney Parks Blog. According to the post, visitors to the WEB workshop will check out the technology that Peter Parker and his WEB Tech team are working on. That includes Spider-Bots, which Peter intends to use as robotic helpers during his adventures as Spider-Man. But Peter's presentation doesn't go as planned, and the Spider-Bots become stuck in a replication loop, creating more and more of the robotic creatures.

Visitors will have to put on 3D glasses and take the WEB Slinger vehicle out for a drive. The ride is equipped with technology capable of recognizing body movement and gestures, perfect for capturing participants' web-slinging motions as they try to capture the rogue Spider-Bots. The ride will take visitors on a tour of other Avengers Campus locales, including the Pym Test Kitchen, Avengers Headquarters, and the Collector's Fortress, home of the Guardians of the Galaxy -- Mission: BREAKOUT! ride.

"This is where we truly get to step up and answer the call and become heroes, and join Spider-Man on an action-packed adventure where you actually get to sling webs just like Spider-Man," said Brent Strong, Executive Creative Director, Walt Disney Imagineering when Disney announced the new Spider-Man ride. "This is an attraction that's for the entire family. There's no height requirement on this. This is something where guests of all ages get to live out that epic action, which is wonderful. And while there's a ton of technology to make that happen, it just feels like magic. It just feels like being Spider-Man when you actually get to experience it. There are so many fun things to discover along the way. Layers and layers and layers of gameplay for our diehard gamers, and layers and layers and layers of fun for comic fans."

Avengers Campus opens at Disneyland California Adventure in 2021.