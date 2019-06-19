Avengers: Endgame Director Reveals Favorite Fan Experience

It’s hard to deny that Avengers: Endgame has had a stratospheric run at the box office, and it looks like the film’s co-director has a unique perspective on that. In a recent interview with MTV News, Anthony Russo was asked about his favorite fan response or theory to the Marvel Cinematic Universe epic. As he revealed, being amongst the crowd as they watch the movie has been a surreal experience for him.

“I have to say this, though.” Russo revealed. “My favorite fan experience has become being in the theater within the first couple weeks of the movie opening. Because the energy in the movie theater, it feels like you’re at a rock concert. The people vocalize so much, the cheering and the clapping and the energy. I’ve never had that experience in the movie theater before, and it’s really special.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even with the massive amount of hype and positivity surrounding Endgame, the Russo brothers haven’t been afraid to admit that they were surprised by the box office performance.

“We were def surprised,” Anthony explained shortly after the film’s release. “You could never predict something like this.”

“We saw numbers coming in Tuesday from the international market,” co-director Joe Russo added. “We had good momentum — it’s sort of shock and awe. It’s a testament to serialized storytelling and this movie is benefited from that.”

The positive response to Endgame does have a bit of a bittersweet connotation to it, as the Russos have confirmed that they are done with directing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the time being.

“I think that, you know, we’re going to take a little bit of a break,” Joe told ComicBook.com. “We love Marvel. I mean, we’re very close with Kevin [Feige] and Lou [DeEsposito] and Victoria [Alonso] and Trin [Tranh], who’s produced the last two movies with us and eight more. I mean, it’s really like family for us there. But, you know, we’ve done four movies in six and a half years so we’re going to take a little bit of a vacation, but we’ll be, we’ll be back in a heartbeat.”

“It’s our Endgame, at least for now,” Anthony Russo recently explained. “We don’t have any plans for now to make any more Marvel movies. It certainly may come up in the future at some point. We have a wonderful working relationship with [Marvel Studios] and a great passion for what they’re doing.”