Agatha: Why Kathryn Hahn Spinoff Was a Natural Choice

Agatha All Along was a natural choice for a spinoff according to one Marvel producer. Mary Livanos sung the praises of Kathryn Hahn on this week’s Official Marvel Podcast. During the interview, the producer shared that they didn’t completely plan for the WandaVision character to carry her own series. But, after the success of the show and Agatha’s popularity, the decision was made to give Hahn her own spinoff. One of the big advantages for building up this corner of the MCU was that Agatha is a character with a lot of room for interpretation. The actress really got to leave her mark and the fans couldn’t get enough during WandaVision.

“Kathryn absolutely made Agatha all her own,” Livanos observed. “And, I think her enthusiasm and love for the character is what elicited that incredible fan response to Agatha in WandaVision. It’s really hats off to Hahn. It’s because of her we get to do Agatha All Along and continue her story.”

“We wanted Agatha to be a part of WandaVision because Agatha is a great part of the Scarlet Witch’s backstory,” Livanos began. “But, as folks now know, Agatha is a relatively obscure character from the comics. And, we were really desperate to find the perfect Agatha for WandaVision. Luckily enough, Kathryn Hahn had been coming in to meet for a general meeting with Louis D’Esposito and was asked to join, just off-hand.”

Agatha Readies For Another Journey On Disney+

Kathryn Hahn in the Disney+ Marvel series Agatha All Along.

Marvel Studios has a fresh description for the show: “In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…”

“In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.”

