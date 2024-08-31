Fantastic Four: First Steps Score Debuts at Infinity Saga Concert Experience

The Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience debuted Friday night at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, but fans got more than just an orchestral journey through the cinematic adventure that is the Infinity Saga. Fans in attendance were also treated to a major surprise with what one can only call a post credits tease: the debut of The Fantastic Four: First Steps theme. According to The Wrap, after the concert concluded, complete with fireworks, composer Michael Giacchino came out on stage with music for conductor Gustavo Dudamel and asked for “four more minutes”.

And in those four additional minutes? Fans were treated to the theme for the eagerly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film which won’t debut in theaters until July 25, 2025 — you can check the score out for yourself here. And the debut of the Fantastic Four theme wasn’t the only surprise fans in attendance Friday night got. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige made an appearance earlier in the evening asking that fans stay to the end and also announced that the concert experience will be going on world tour next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What is The Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience?

Here’s the official description of the Infinity Saga Concert Experience according to the Hollywood Bowl’s official site: “Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic in the global premiere of a new Marvel Studios film concert that will take you on an epic on-screen cinematic journey that covers 23 films in one momentous concert experience. Revisit the earliest days of Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor as they discover their place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—each accompanied by their own unforgettable heroic music. Then recapture the excitement as Earth’s mightiest heroes join forces for the first time and open the door to the next wave of Avengers: Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, and more. The Guardians of the Galaxy don’t miss this party either, dropping in to deliver a taste of their iconic mixtape backed by the LA Phil. Finally, the spectacle culminates in a revisiting of the ultimate trials of the Infinity Saga. It’s time for fans—new and old—to assemble and relive every iconic moment from this defining canon of films, all accompanied by live orchestra, fireworks, 3D Mapping by Xitelabs, light-up PixMob wristbands, surprises, and a crowd of thousands.”

Michael Giacchino Has Previously Teased the Vision for Fantastic Four

Speaking with Nerd Reactor previously, Giacchino teased the vision for the Marvel film, sharing that the music and story for Pixar’s The Incredibles — which Giacchino also did music for — may be similar in some aspects, but they are also very different as well.

“They’re similar and different in many, many ways,” Giacchino opined. “There’s definitely room for both in the world. Those are two where I’ll have my feet in both of those. The challenge for me is how do I differentiate them? Because you don’t want them to just be the same thing. You want them to be different. And I think what Matt Shakman, who is directing The Fantastic Four, is bringing so the table is very fresh, very fun, very different. Even on the outside, you go all, ‘this is this and this is that.’ Well, they’re not, and they’re very different, and very unique in different ways. I’m really excited to work on that project and it’s going to be a fun one for sure.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.