Agatha All Along Featurette Introduces Marvel’s Witches

Disney+ has released a new featurette for Agatha All Along inviting Marvel fans to “meet the witches” and, as Debra Jo Rupp puts it in the video, “they’re just really freaking weird people”. The new video, released on Saturday, offers an overview of the witches that Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness assembles in order to unlock the door to the Witches’ Road so she can get her powers back — and that ragtag group of witches is full of colorful characters to put it mildly. You can check the featurette out for yourself in the video below.

“The Most hated witch on the planet has to recruit a rag tag group of witches to open the door to this road and go set out on this adventure,” showrunner Jac Schaefer explains in the video.

And who are those witches? There’s Patti LuPone’s Lilia Calderu on divination, Ali Ahn’s Alice Wu-Gulliver on protection, Sasheer Zamata’s Jennifer Kale on potions, Debra Jo Rupp’s Sharon Davis as the green witch, and Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal who is “some kind of badass”. They’re joined by Joe Locke’s mysterious Teen — who, as it was revealed in a recently released trailer, can’t actually say his real name due to a mysterious spell.

“It’s not a fake code name; it’s what everyone calls him, which is a joke that develops during the show, but just becomes what everyone calls him, and he answers to it,” Locke explained in a previous interview. “He’s very thoughtful and kind but he can kind of act without thinking sometimes. The Witches’ Road offers untold spoils and power… and then we’ll find out.”

Kathryn Hahn Explains How Agatha All Along Has Changed Since First Being Announced

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Hahn opened up about how the show changed during its development, noting that both WandaVision and Agatha All Along were “such living, breathing organisms”.

“These two shows were such living, breathing organisms. I had a movement teacher, the incredible Wesley Fata, who would say to us, ‘Champions adjust.’ And that became a catchphrase between all of us — you always had to be very flexible, because it really did shift,” Hahn said. “And so, you couldn’t even old onto something very tightly. But I knew the base arc, the important stuff, the emotional goal posts, were firmly in place. So, the difference between reading it on the page and seeing it almost two years later was so minimal.”

What is Agatha All Along About?

Here’s how Marvel describes the new show: “In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…”

“In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.”

Agatha All Along premieres September 19th on Disney+.