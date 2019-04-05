The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Quantum Realm Suit Sport Jacket Hoodie is Live

A new hoodie based on the design of the “Quantum Realm” suits (though this is just speculation – their real purpose isn’t known yet) featured in Marvel‘s Avengers: Endgame has just gone live, and it features a more stylized, sports jacket-style design than the version released previously. Honestly, we’re having a hard time deciding which one we like more.

Basically, if you’re more interested in a cosplay-style take on the Avengers’ new suits (and you prefer a heavier fabric), you’ll want to go with the original hoodie which is available here in men’s sizes and here in women’s sizes for $64.99 with free shipping slated for July. If you’re interested in a slicker, lightweight design, you’ll want to go for the sport hoodie, which is available to pre-order here for the same price in sizes S to XXL with free shipping slated for August. A matching cap is also available for $33.99 with free shipping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that there are a lot of fake versions of these hoodies floating around out there, but these are the only ones that are officially licensed by Marvel. On that note, the quality of these is going to be a lot higher – make sure to check out the product page images for both styles, because they show close-ups of the material.

The “Quantum Realm” style design isn’t your only option however. Marvel unveiled this slick-looking Avengers team hoodie as part of their Avengers: Endgame merch lineup back in February, and it quickly sold out in pre-order. However, a new wave of pre-orders in sizes S to XXL is live at Merchoid for $59.99 with free shipping slated for May.

The base color of the hoodie is black, but the silver and blue mesh trim really make it pop. The silver Avengers logo on the chest is noticeable, but still fairly subtle. If subtle isn’t your thing, you might want to go with the alternative…

Marvel’s Phase Three commemorative hoodie features an Avengers logo that’s just a tad larger. It’s available to pre-order right here for $58.99 with free shipping in sizes S to XXXL with a ship date slated for August. Again, make sure to check out the close-up images on the product page, because they really highlight the textures and embroidery that make the hoodie pop. Note that this Avengers hoodie design is a limited edition of 3000 units.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019. The official synopsis reads:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.