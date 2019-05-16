Avengers: Endgame Video Reveals First Look at 13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford on Set

As the culmination of over a decade of storytelling across 22 films, Avengers: Endgame was a satisfying conclusion for longtime fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But there were still some questions that fans had about the movie, whether it had to do with alternate realities or time travel or an awkward reunion between Captain America and the Red Skull. But many are still wondering about 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford, who was cut from the final version of the film before the movie premiered.

We’ve heard some details about Langford’s role, and now the first look at the actress on the set of Avengers: Endgame has been released courtesy of Robert Downey Jr. himself. The actor posted a video on Instagram showing his last day of shooting, and Langford can be seen among the rest of the crew. Take a look in the video below:

Langford can be seen toward the end of the clip as the camera pans to show the crew including producer Kevin Feige. She’s clapping alongside the rest of them, celebrating his last shot as Iron Man. She’s seen in the photo below, which is a bit blurry, but if you watch Downey’s Instagram video it’s clearly shown to be Langford.

Langford was apparently set to play the grown up version of Morgan Stark in what would have been a twist on the Soul World scene from Avengers: Infinity War. In the first film, Thanos is briefly transported to the orange landscape where he sees young Gamora, the same age as when he first murdered her people and adopted her as his own daughter, when she asks what his victory cost.

In this deleted scene, Tony Stark gets transported to the same realm after snapping away Thanos and his army who have invaded Earth. Tony sees a grown up version of Morgan, who is only about 4 years old in the film, and the two share a moment before Iron Man eventually succumbs to his wounds.

“We showed it to a test audience, and it was really confusing,” directors Joe and Anthony Russo explained on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “What we realized about it was we didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter. It wasn’t resonating with us on an emotional level which is why we moved away with it.”

Co-writer Christopher Markus explained to Variety that the scene didn’t just confused audiences, but ruined the pacing for the climax.

“It was just a very sort of ruminative scene in a time when you really wanted to be on the plot. And as much as … and it also, because of its nature that we’re going through, we couldn’t move. It’s not a scene you could say, ‘let’s try it at the beginning.’ It only made narrative sense where it was, but it didn’t make pacing sense. So it just had to go.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.