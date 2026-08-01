Daredevil Star Has Bad News About Next MCU Appearance (But Reveals Surprise He Pulled on Marvel)

The future remains uncertain for one of the vigilantes in Daredevil: Born Again. Following the mostly warm reception of the show’s second season on Disney+, the cliffhanger finale has left fans eager to discover which heroes will return for future installments. While some characters have been confirmed to return for Season 3, others remain in limbo. Daredevil himself was locked up in prison with the very same criminals he put away, leaving the fate of his vigilante allies up in the air. Amid this anticipation, one actor revealed a surprise they brought to the set that Marvel producers weren’t quite expecting that had a lasting impact on how one vigilante was perceived.

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Tony Dalton recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the future of Jack Duquesne, Swordsman. Dalton first appeared as the sword-wielding vigilante in Hawkeye alongside Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. Dalton would reprise his role for both seasons of Daredevil: Born Again. However, when asked about the character’s return, Dalton admitted that he has heard nothing yet, stating, “No, they haven’t told me anything, and they don’t tell me anything.”

While Dalton may be playing coy and hiding some surprises from us, a surprise he was willing to share was one he played on Marvel producers on the set of Hawkeye. Tony Dalton’s career received a major bump when he starred as Lalo Salamanca in Better Call Saul. But when he arrived on the set of Hawkeye, Dalton wanted to distance himself from his role as the nefarious Lalo while playing the more heroic Jack Duquesne. To achieve this, he slipped in a pseudo-transatlantic British accent into the role, something producers didn’t notice until weeks into filming. Once they realized it was too late to change, Dalton had the perfect response: “Well, it’s too late now. We’re going British on this one.”

When It Comes To The MCU No News Is Better Than Bad News

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While the accent may have been a surprise, Marvel not sharing future plans with actors isn’t. It’s pretty typical for Marvel to play very cloak and dagger with their future plans, even going so far as to share only partial scripts with their actors, or even disseminating fake scripts to throw off sleuths. It’s even perfectly possible for Tony Dalton to get a call one day and be asked if he is available for a quick cameo appearance in a future project. However with Born Again Season 3 all wrapped up and , the chances of him appearing in Born Again Season 3 are slim.

The way Swordsman exited the show left the gate open for a return. Jack Duquesne is a rich man in the MCU and before exiting the show he left Karen Page access to an account number to fund their vigilantism and a blank check. This will essentially serve as the band aid to explain any vigilante project Karen and Matt Murdock may undergo in the future that would beg one to wonder how they could possibly afford all these costumes and gadgets.

If Swordsman is still out there, financially entangled with these vigilantes, Marvel could pick him and drop him into any adventure easily. With every dollar spent by Daredevil and his team, Jack Duquesne will be there in spirit as their bankroll. Whether he’s swinging swords or cashing checks, it’s not yet out of the question that Swordsman could return.