Avengers: Endgame's Yvette Nicole Brown Didn’t Realize She Was in the Movie Until She Saw It

Avengers: Endgame hit theatres back in 2019 and featured an array of cameos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but stars like Natalie Portman and Rene Russo weren't the movie's only surprises. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo were executive producers on the beloved sitcom Community for the show's first three seasons, which means many of the show's stars have popped up in the MCU over the years. One such star was Yvette Nicole Brown, who appeared in Avengers: Endgame as a SHIELD agent that encounters Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) during their visit to 1970. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Brown about her upcoming Disney+ series, Big Shot, and we asked about her Marvel cameo.

"You know, I still pinch myself," Brown shared. "And it's funny, I was... The news of me being in it, it was a cameo, so I wasn't supposed to tell anyone. So, I sat on that secret for two years. We shot it in 2017, and it didn't come out until 2019. And it had taken so long, they were shooting Infinity War and Endgame at the same time. And so, I shot while everyone knew that Infinity War was being shot, so I thought I was in Infinity War. So, when Infinity War came out and I wasn't in it, I was like, 'Well, you know, it was a great experience. I got to work with Chris and Robert. And, you know, it didn't work out, it's fine.' So, I went to the premiere of Endgame with my group of friends, my blerd bunch group, and we see the elevator and I'm like, 'I'm in this!' And next thing you know, there is my face, I was as shocked as everybody else. We all screamed. Chris Evans is now my Twitter boyfriend, life is good. Life is good."

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Brown as well as more from the cast of Big Shot! You can check out Disney+'s official description for the new series below:

"After getting ousted from the NCAA, a men’s basketball coach is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school. He soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn (John Stamos). By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court."

Big Shot premieres on Disney+ on April 16th.