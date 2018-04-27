Avengers: Infinity War Concept Art Reveals Scrapped War Machine Fight Scene

Marvel Studios officially wrapped up the Infinity Saga with Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and . The former two films were some of the best filmmaking we've gotten in the Avengers movies with Joe and Anthony Russo at the helm. Infinity War dropped the biggest cliffhanger as half of the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were turned into dust by the hands of Thanos. Some of the most exciting action pieces in the film were during the battle on Titan and in Wakanda. With all huge blockbusters, some ideas never make it into the shooting stage, and it turned out that there was an idea for War Machine (Don Cheadle) to fight Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive, remotely, during the battle in Endinburg. Marvel artist Phil Saunders revealed the concept art of the scrapped scene on his social media channels.

Saunders shared the Avengers: Infinity War concept art on Instagram with the caption: "Okay, yeah, it's been forever! Too many projects in the hopper that have blackouts on them, so I'm digging in the dustbin for unused concepts. This is one from #avengersinfinitywar, where #jamesrhodes is fighting the battle of Edinburgh remotely, with his #tonystark designed leg braces locked into a holographic control system for #warmachine mk4. #brucebanner would have been piloting #hulkbuster (design by @joshnizzi.art) in the battle against Proxima Midnight (courtesy of @jsmarantz and @adamwross) and Corvus Glaive (designed by @jsmarantz and @ianjoynerart) sadly the sequence was cut early on. Still it was fun to problem solve how to depict the overlap of the real and holographic action going on!" You can check out the concept art below!

