‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art Reveals Groot Making Hands For Eitri

In a moment which did not make the cut for Avengers: Infinity War, Groot was going to make hands for Eitri the Dwarf.

While Eitri met Thor and his friends with hostility at first, there was almost a moment which could have bridged their differences and helped everyone get along. Thanos had previously killed Eitri’s people and taken his hands after forcing him to craft an Infinity Gauntlet for him. In newly released concept art, Eitri almost got himself some new hands thanks to the talking tree.

Check out the concept art of Groot making hands for Eitri in the Instagram post below!

This is not the first time the moment has been revealed. Marvel’s art book, The Art of Avengers: Infinity War, first revealed that the original script for the film called for Groot, not Thor, to assist Eitri in his task of making the Infinity Gauntlet.

“The original scene in the script just said ‘Groot helps Eitri,’ giving me a lot of freedom to come up with something interesting and unique,” concept artist John Staub (whose work is seen above) says in the book. “I was handed the script with the scene and was trusted to come up with something cool. Minimal direction was given to me, which left room for my ideas to come through. We already know that Groot can extend and reshape his arms when he fights I thought it would be cool to see him use them in a more utilitarian manner, like to help pick things up or to build something. I also thought it would be kind of cute to see Groot hanging on the back of Eitri like a backpack as they banter to each other about their situation I set up the scene in a simple way that focused on showing how Groot would help Eitri–nothing to dynamic or intense, something more straightforward. It was really fun to draw this scene thinking about the different ways Groot would act almost like a living exosuit and help Eitri do his work.”

