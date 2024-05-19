Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Gives Away One of the Game's Starters

Getting all of the starter Pokemon can be somewhat of a hassle, especially for players that might not have many people to trade with. Thankfully, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is making things a little easier for players that still need a Quaxly. A new distribution event is now live in the Nintendo Switch game, and players can use the Mystery Gift code D0T1STPARTNER to get a special Quaxly. The Quaxly is based specifically on the one used by Dot in Pokemon Horizons: The Series, and players have quite a bit of time to redeem this one, as it will be available to claim through November 30th.

Dot's Quaxly: Moves and Details

The Quaxly players will receive is at level 5, and knows just two moves: Pound and Water Gun. When it's received, Quaxly will have the Torrent Ability, a Water Tera type and no held item. It comes in a standard Poke Ball, and it states that Dot is its original trainer. Like the Revaroom that's also still available to claim, the summary for Dot's Quaxly states that "it came from the Pokemon animated show." This Quaxly has two Ribbons that can be assigned; the Classic Ribbon gives it the title "Quaxly the Pokemon Fan," while the Partner Ribbon gives it the title "Dot's Quaxly."

Over the years, the Pokemon games have given away a number of Pokemon specifically based on ones that appear in the Pokemon anime. The trend started with Ash's Pikachu, and that continues with new options like Dot's Quaxly. For fans of the show, there's a lot of appeal in having a Pokemon with that specific title and original trainer, even if it's really not that different from one that could be obtained within Scarlet and Violet, or by transferring a Quaxly from Pokemon Go.

How to Redeem Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For those that have never redeemed a Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the process is very easy. From the main menu, select Poke Portal, and then Mystery Gift on the following screen. From there, choose "Get with Code/Password," which will connect the player to the internet. The next screen will prompt players to enter the code, and readers should keep in mind that all uses of the letter "o" are actually zeroes. Once entered, players will receive "Dot's Quaxly Gift" and the game will notify the player if it has been sent to the in-game boxes. Players looking for other active Mystery Gift cides can also redeem one based on the Gyarados used by Melvin "Shaman" Keh. More details about that code can be found right here.

Are you planning to redeem this Mystery Gift? Have you been watching Pokemon Horizons: The Series?