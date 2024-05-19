Call of Duty Season 4 Adding Gundam

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone publisher Activision is gearing up to launch Season 4 later this month. As you'd expect in the lead-up to a new patch, several leaks have started to come out of the woodwork about what might be coming in the next season. That includes a rumor about Friday the 13th and Fallout crossovers coming to MW3 and Warzone, but today, Call of Duty's Twitter account gave fans their best look yet at an upcoming crossover. It's not either of the previously mentioned properties, but it is an exciting tease for Gundam fans.

Call of Duty: MW3 Teases Gundam Collab

(Photo: Activision)

Earlier today, the Call of Duty and Bandai Namco Twitter accounts both posted the same teaser showing off the upcoming crossover. There's not much to go on with this tease. It shows a large building with the shadow of a Gundam. The nearly 10-second teaser doesn't include anything else, making it impossible to know exactly what the team is cooking up with this collaboration.

That said, we can assume that fans will probably get several skins out of this crossover. What'll be intriguing is if the partnership results in the several-stories tall Gundam making its way into Call of Duty via some type of upgrade. Hopefully, we'll learn more soon as Activision starts to ramp up the hype cycle for Season 4 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

When is the Release Date for Call of Duty Season 4?

While Activision is going to start dropping a ton of teasers next week, Season 4 in Call of Duty doesn't start until May 29th. It's hard to say exactly when the update will go live because it can sometimes take a bit for seasonal updates to go live. However, you should expect to see Season 4 available across all platforms sometime that morning.

It's also worth noting that Call of Duty is likely teasing its 2024 release early next month. Supposedly, fans are getting the next Black Ops game this year, and Xbox is going to give an extended look at the game on June 9th. If the rumors are correct, that'll mean we'll be seeing Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War about a week after Season 4 goes live.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.