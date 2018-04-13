New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ IMAX Poster Released

With Avengers: Infinity War being the culmination of 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, director Anthony and Joe Russo utilized the IMAX format to convey the massive scale of action and excitement. To celebrate the film’s release in the immersive format, an all-new IMAX poster for the film has been released, which you can check out below.

The MCU has never shied away from delivering audiences massive spectacles, from the Chitauri invasion of New York City in Marvel’s The Avengers to a legion of Ultron robots invading the streets of Sokovia in Avengers: Age of Ultron. According to Joe Russo, the scale of Infinity War dwarfs anything we’ve seen in the superhero genre thus far.

“I don’t think that they’ve seen anything on this level of intensity with these levels of stakes and ramifications in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before. There’s nothing comparable to it,” Russo shared with The Telegraph India. “If Marvel Studios has been writing a book for the last 10 years, then these are the final chapters of the book. There’s finality, and there will be endings. And there will be new beginnings. I think rarely, especially in Avengers: Infinity War, do commercial movies go to the place that this film goes to.”

Audiences are well aware of how massive the upcoming Avengers film will be, as the pre-sale tickets for the upcoming movie are pacing to topple the last seven MCU films combined. It seems as though each film in the MCU shatters expectations in the realm of ticket sales, but given the popularity of the franchise’s recent releases, Infinity War‘s achievements are even more impressive.

The last seven MCU releases are as follows:

Black Panther

Thor: Ragnarok

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Doctor Strange

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Both Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War alone did astronomical numbers and set records, setting the stage for Avengers: Infinity War to possibly become the MCU’s most successful film and possibly become one of the biggest earners of all time.

Fans can see the spectacle of Avengers: Infinity War when it lands in theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

