‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Breaks Another Record at Monday Box Office

To quote the wise DJ Khaled: “Another One.”

Avengers: Infinity War has broken yet another box office record, hauling in an estimated $25.2M on Monday, according to Deadline‘s latest report. That gives Infinity War the record for biggest Monday in April at the box office – a record that was previously held by Furious 7‘s $14M haul on April 6, 2015.

This comes as little surprise; when Avengers: Infinity War officially broke the opening weekend box office record, we speculated on how it would fare in second week holdover, and came to the following conclusions:

The twists of Infinity War and its “must-see” event status will easily propel it through week two.

It’s become part of the trend to go back for second viewings of Infinity War to unpack it all.

Most importantly: There’s an entire sector of moviegoers who will be hitting the weekday showings of the film, in order to avoid the weekend rush.

Taking all those factors into account, we should expect Avengers: Infinity War to continue dominating the week, culminating with another big weekend haul.

As a side note: with a Monday haul of $25.2M, Avengers: Infinity War has officially earned more than Justice League‘s entire theatrical run – in just five days! The debate between Marvel and DC movie franchises is now officially done – at least until James Wan can pull show us something novel and original in his Aquaman movie footage, to get fans excited for the DC Films Universe all over again.

As for Marvel Studios: all eyes are now on the the goal of getting Avengers: Infinity War to the $2 billion milestone. The movie has come out of the gate blasting with both barrels (domestic and foreign), and the actual numbers coming in continue to blow Kevin Feige’s wildest dreams out of the water.

However, longevity won’t be an easy task for Infinity War; May will bring two new big releases – and ironically enough, one is a Marvel film (Deadpool 2), the other is a another big Disney franchise film (Solo: A Star Wars Story). With Deadpool 2 already drumming up big pre sales, it’s hard to imagine Infinity War surfing the sort of wave that Black Panther got to crest on, through the relatively slow February – April window.

Nonetheless, Marvel has once again done something monumental in the movie business, and it’s even harder to imagine Infinity War going down as anything but another milestone in the MCU’s run.

