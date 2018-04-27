‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Paul Bettany Reveals His Reaction to Vision’s Death

The final moments for the Scarlet Witch and the Vision were some of the most emotional moments of Avengers: Infinity War and, as star Paul Bettany tells it, they were also some of the most exhausting for the actors.

Speaking to MTV at Comic-Con International: San Diego, Bettany recalled how challenging performing that scene was for both him and co-star Elizabeth Olsen.

"Well it was about 100 degrees and we were really, really sweaty, and the [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] ran over to us and went, 'So, okay, the entire beating heart of the movie is now on your shoulders,'" Bettany recalled. "So we did it a couple of times and they said, 'Ok, that's great, let's just improvise it now,' and I just sort of looked at Lizzy and she looks at me and I thought, 'I'm a robot, and you're a witch, how are we gonna…?'

"You know, it's a lot in isolation of the rest of the plot even. And you're purple. And you've got a jewel and your head. And she's going to destroy it. And you're imagining red things coming out of her fingers, yet you're also sort of trying to find some reality in all of this. I think we were both when it was done, kind of like, 'Oh, let's go home.'"

In a previous interview, Bettany seemed pleased with the final result, saying it was his favorite of his many on-screen deaths this year.

"I think that being murdered by the love of your life because you're asking them to is pretty moving stuff that they wrote for us," Bettany noted.

Avengers: Infinity War is the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It is the sixth Marvel Studios film to achieve that level of success at the box office. The film is also now the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time.

