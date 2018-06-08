‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Confirms Soul Stone Fan Theory

If you’ve been on the Internet at any point over the course of the last week, you’ve probably noticed that the Avengers: Infinity War theories are all over the place. One such theory, regarding a certain Guardian of the Galaxy and a certain Soul Stone, has gotten an abundance of traction, and, much to the joy of many fans, one of the film’s directors has now confirmed that there is truth to the idea.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As we all know, Thanos had to sacrifice something he loved in order to gain the Soul Stone on Vormir, so he gave the life of his beloved daughter Gamora. Later on in the movie, when Thanos snaps his fingers, he appears in a dream-like realm and is met by the young version of Gamora.

The theory states that Gamora isn’t actually dead, but trapped inside of the Soul Stone, much like characters from the comics have been in the past. Earlier this week, director Joe Russo spent some time at Iowa City High School, interacting with students and answering their questions regarding the film. One student asked about that young Gamora scene in the end of the film.

“Yeah it’s implied [that] it’s the Soul Stone,” Russo replied. “It’s all orange around, then he’s inside the Soul Stone with the amount of power that it took to snap his fingers- he has this out of body experience with Thanos. When he goes inside the Soul stone he has this kind of conversation with the younger version of his Gamora.”

The same student asked the director for clarification. Is Gamora in the Soul Stone?

“She in fact is, yes,” Russo confirmed. “It was an attempt on our part – because we don’t like two-dimensional roles or three-dimensional villains every villain is a hero in their own story and as insane and psychotic and brutal and violent as Thanos is he’s a more complex villain if you go on a journey with him emotionally. He does care for things and it is complicated for him to execute his plan and it cost him something. He said at the end that it cost him everything and that it was the only thing he loved which was Gamora which is why we put him back with her at the end. I just want to reiterate with the audience that he does feel true emotion even though he is a monster.”

So there you have it, Gamora is indeed in the Soul Stone. Whether she’s only there in a spiritual sense, or her physical body can actually be brought back to life, remains to be seen.

What do you think of the Soul Stone theory? Will the Guardians find a way to bring Gamora back in Avengers 4? Let us know your thoughts by dropping a comment below!

Avengers: Infinity War is currently in theaters around the world, breaking box office records left and right. Marvel will follow up the blockbuster with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th.