Fan Recreates ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Ending Using Spongebob Clips

Spongebob memes are evolving. Now, the popular cartoon has become the subject of Avengers: Infinity War‘s phenemenon of an ending.

Major spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a video released on twitter by use @mnmtwinz, Spongebob clips perfectly recreate the unforgettable ending of Avengers: Infinity War. With just the snap of his fingers, Spongebob Squarepants makes half of the universe disappear, leading to a white screen which flashes before Squidward and others turn to ash. Also copying the devastating, “Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good,” moment from Peter Park, Spongebob isn’t feeling well as his body suffers the effects of the Infinity Stone snap.

Check out the video in the tweet below.

Avengers: Infinity War ending but with SpongeBob clips pic.twitter.com/5tn5Xapa6f — mnmtwinz (@mnmtwinz) April 29, 2018

Surely, some of the characters claimed by Thanos’ finger snap might return in Avengers 4, though the means of their revival is anybody’s guess at this point. The Russo Brothers have a very clear approach to the film, though they promise the “stakes” will only deepen.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the sibling directors of Avengers: Infinity War, Anthony and Joe Russo, explained their intimate take on what will certainly be an epic conclusion to this Thanos saga in Avengers 4 which arrives in on year.

You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

In a later interview (not seen in the video above), the directors went into further detail about what they expect the year between Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel to feel like for fans.

“I think the reaction is that in Winter Soldier and Civil War, we like complicated stories,” Joe Russo said. “We like stories that are in bounds. And Thanos is the toughest villain they’ve ever faced, and it’s going to cost these heroes a lot if they’re going to beat him. We like robust concepts, and so I think that when people are done with the movie, that hopefully it’s a cathartic experience for them and they feel it was a worthy finale to 10 years of film-making.”

As far as storytelling goes, they wanted to be sure the sprawling epic concluded a journey with Infinity War, while also planting seeds for what’s to come later. “It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” Anthony Russo said. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019. Leave your Marvel questions and thoughts in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!