Black Panther 2: Is Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Wakanda Forever?

If the stars align just right, Julia Louis-Dreyfus may return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe before long at all. The Seinfeld alumnus made her MCU debut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and appeared again in the post-credits scene of Black Widow, laying the groundwork to form her own version of the Dark Avengers, Thunderbolts, or some other original anti-hero team. If social media posts are any indication, her villainous recruiting trip might make a stop during the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Over the weekend eagle-eyed Marvel fans noticed the actor shared an image to her Instagram thanking her makeup artist for a new look. As fate would have it, fans quickly ran to her makeup artist's Instagram page, where a photo of some Atlanta-based set was posted last week. The artist, Karen Kawahara, then confirmed in the comments it was for a Marvel production.

The lone movie currently filming in Atlanta for Marvel Studios is Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As some have pointed out, Hawkeye was also filming in the city, though it is thought reshoots wrapped prior to the photos in question. On top of that, there's an absurd amount of green screens being used in Kawahara's photograph, something one might expect from the Black Panther sequel when compared to the "grounded" Hawkeye.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus's make-up artist posted this to her Instagram account a few days ago & it looks like Val might be showing up in a Marvel production. I'm leaning more towards #BlackPantherWakandaForever as that is in production right now in Atlanta and makes more sense. pic.twitter.com/MnHtr76xJV — XRealm Bishop  (@CreamOrScream) August 30, 2021

"We're shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige exclusively told ComicBook.com in an interview surrounding the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. "She started shooting, I think, this week before her Ironheart series."

Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, and Angela Bassett, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.