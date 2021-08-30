Hawkeye Producer Says Show Is Packed To the Brim With Christmas Spirit

✖

As it turns out, Hawkeye is going to be Marvel's biggest Christmas project yet. A year and some change ahead of the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special, Hawkeye is set for release in late November and will run through the holiday season, ultimately wrapping up the Wednesday after Christmas. According to Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran, the series is "packed to the brim with Christmas spirit." Move aside Elf, right?

The latest news comes from the TV Guide fall preview issue, which found its way to r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers on Monday morning. In a piece on Hawkeye, Tran said the show was "grounded and funny, packed to the brim with Christmas spirit."

As most assumed, she also confirmed the series takes place after Avengers: Endgame, and most of those in the city have had time to recover. "The city has, in many ways, recuperated and continued thriving," Tran added. "But the same can't be said for all its citizens."

She even detailed the relationship between Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). "Kate is looking for ways to implement those skills," the producer added. "That's when she runs into Clint, who has no clue who she is and doesn't really understand her obsession for him."

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Tran previously told ComicBook.com of the production value behind Disney+ shows. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ beginning November 24th.

