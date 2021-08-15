Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld Teases Return for Reshoots

✖

After What If..? wraps up its nine-episode run in the middle of October, it looks like Hawkeye will be the next series on the Marvel Studios release slate. Earlier this summer, the Kevin Feige-led outfit revealed the series would debut the day before Thanksgiving, and it appears the show is now going through a round of additional photography prior to its debut in three months.

Sunday afternoon, Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld posted a series of snapshots to her Instagram Stories feed of an archery target that's been hit by arrows. "It's been a minute...," the fan-favorite actor captioned the first photo. See it for yourself below.

(Photo: Instagram / @haileesteinfeld)

While reshoots were long seen as a problematic flag during the production of a film, Marvel Studios has embraced the opportunity to film additional shots to further flesh out its respective films or shows after a round of test screenings.

"'Reshoots' was a bad word. 'Oh this movie's in reshoots, there must be a problem,'" Feige previously said of pickup photography.

He adds, "Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we're smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we're not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie. So we make the movie and go, 'Oh yeah, no that's not right. That doesn't work," and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be."

Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ beginning November 24th.

