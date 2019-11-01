Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Wishes His Onscreen Sister Letitia Wright a Happy Birthday

Not only was yesterday Halloween, but it also marked the 26th birthday of Letitia Wright. The actor is known for playing Shuri in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, and was greeted with lots of birthday messages on social media yesterday. One person to send Wright some love was Chadwick Boseman, who plays T’Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel films and Wright’s on-screen brother. Boseman took to Twitter to celebrate Wright and her recent accomplishments.

“Sis out here killing it. Happy birthday @LetitiaWright #BlackPantherFam,” Boseman wrote.

Many people commented on the post, which was also retweeted by Marvel star, Chris Evans.

“Brother supporting his sister,” @emiliaheards pointed out.

“SIBLING GOALS,” @UNGUlDED added.

“We STAN a supportive brother!!,” @ScarJo69 replied.

Back in August, it was revealed during D23 Expo that Black Panther 2 would be a part of Marvel’s Phase Four with Ryan Coogler returning to direct. Boseman and Wright are both expected to reprise their roles in the film and Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye, has already confirmed her return.

The one exception when it comes to characters who could return for Black Panther 2 appears to be Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger. While there has been a lot of speculation and rumor that Coogler plans to bring back the character, potentially in the Ancestral Plane where T’Challa communicates with his ancestors, Feige shot down those rumors earlier this year.

“Pure rumor,” Feige told BET.

He went on to add that so far, nothing is in the table because Coogler had not yet — at that time — even put the pen to paper for the story of Black Panther 2.

“The honest answer to that is that is pure rumor and speculation because Mr. Coogler is just only in recent weeks sitting down at his keyboard and beginning to outline the movie,” explained Feige. “It’s early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far, because Mr. Coogler is sitting down and will share it with [producer] Nate Moore and myself in coming weeks.“

Black Panther 2 is set to be released on May 6, 2022. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021. Other MCU properties without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.