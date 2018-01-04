South African Actress Connie Chiume Reveals Her Role In ‘Black Panther’

Black Panther‘s ensemble cast boasts more talented actors than fans can count. And now, South African actress Connie Chiume is the latest to join the film’s roster.

In a recent interview with IOL, Chiume confirmed her role in the Marvel Studios film, which will officially debut in theaters next month.

“I play the mining elder in the movie.” Chiume revealed. “I auditioned for it right here in South Africa actually but the entire movie was shot in Atlanta in the USA so that’s where all the fun happened.”

Chiume has been appearing in films since 1990, with a filmography that includes I Dreamed of Africa and In My Country. But as she revealed, acting alongside Black Panther‘s cast – and being under the direction of Ryan Coogler – has been a unique experience.

“I am very excited to be apart of this be production.” Chiume added. “It truly has been an inspiration working with such big stars and being directed by a young and talented man like Ryan Coogler.”

Chiume also talked about being one of three South African actors cast in the film, alongside John Kani (King T’Chaka) and Atandwa Kani (Young T’Chaka).

“I am extremely proud, working with John Kani and his son Atandwa was great and for us to represent Africa like this is amazing,” Chiume explained.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.