Angela Bassett Thinks ‘Black Panther’ “Has the Oscar”

Marvel Studios is pushing for Black Panther to be nominated in nearly every category at the upcoming Academy Awards and according to one of the movie’s stars, the Ryan Coogler-helmed flick already has the Best Picture award locked down pat.

Speaking with Toofab to help promote her role in Travis Knight’s Bumblee, Angela Bassett mentioned that Black Panther “has it,” while referencing the Oscars.

“In my mind, it has the Oscar,” the Oscar-nominated actress said. “I think it deserves it.”

“I think the movie works so brilliantly on so many levels. It’s superhero, marvel universe and all of that, but it connected with historians, it connected with culture, it connected globally, it just reached in and grabbed folks’ hearts and their minds and shattered so many expectations and preconceived notions.”

Marvel’s “For Considerations” pushing includes potential Best Picture and Best Director nominations. All in all, the House of Mouse thinks the film is deserving in nearly every category.

The movie garnered several nominations in this year’s Grammy Awards and turned into a monster at the box office for Marvel Studios. Earning $700 million domestically, Black Panther is the third highest grossing movie in the history of the United States box office, only behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avatar.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously talked about the potential of Black Panther taking home some serious hardware come February.

“I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized,” Feige told Vox. “Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they’re recognized. We’ll see. This genre, typically not.

“And I think it would be a wonderful thing for Panther and for our production designer Hannah [Beachler], and our costume designer Ruth [Carter], and for Ryan [Coogler] who co-wrote the script with Joe Robert Cole, and of course directed the movie. And Michael B. Jordan, and Chadwick [Boseman] and Lupita [Nyong’o] and Letitia [Wright],” Feige added.

Black Panther is now streaming on Netflix in addition to being available on home media. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.