Black Panther and Star Wars Star Forest Whitaker to Receive Honorary Palme d'Or Award at Cannes Film Festival

Black Panther star Forest Whitaker is set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or Award at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Variety reports that the Star Wars actor was selected for his history with the event. Whitaker's work with Clint Eastwood on Bird was mentioned by festival leadership in their announcement of his accolade. But, in the years since, there have been so many memorable performances. Outside of the popular genre pictures mentioned at the top of this paragraph are works like Body Snatchers and A Rage in Harlem. Whitaker will also have For the Sake of Peace screening at the festival on May 18. This was him on the production side with Christophe Castagne and Thomas Sametin in the director's chair. You can check out what the star had to say for himself right here down below.

"34 years ago, attending Cannes for the first time changed my life, and assured me that I'd made the right decision to devote myself to finding connectivity in humanity through film," said Whitaker. "It's always a privilege to return to this beautiful festival to both screen my own work, and to be inspired by many of the world's greatest artists – and I feel incredibly honored to be celebrated as part of the Festival's momentous 75th anniversary."

"When welcoming Forest Whitaker to Cannes, I was able to meet and admire an artist with intense charisma and a luminous presence", Thierry Frémaux, Cannes Film Festival head explained. "His filmography is both dazzling and fully accomplished."

Fremaux added that he "also observed closely his convictions as a man, and the attention he carries for the young generation." Then he mentioned that the beloved actor and producer "contributes to making it a better place" through his "faith in a better world and his commitment."

Pierre Lescure is heading into his last Cannes Film Festival this year as president. He said that it was a matter of tradition to "honor those who made its history and Forest Whitaker is one of them." The president continued, "He is this young actor that Clint Eastwood revealed in Bird and that man who broadens his view of the world to offer it to those who suffer and those who fight."

