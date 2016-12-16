Star Wars: Andor Reportedly Bringing Back Saw Gerrera

✖

He may have died at the conclusion of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but fan-favorite character Cassian Andor still has some stories left to tell. He'll get the chance to do so in the upcoming Star Wars: Andor series on Disney+, which takes place before the events of Rogue One. Diego Luna will be returning to the Star Wars universe to reprise his role as Cassian Andor, but he won't be the only Rogue One star making a comeback in the series. It looks as though Forest Whitaker is once again going to be playing Saw Gerrera.

Neither Whitaker nor Gerrera have been confirmed for the project by Disney, but one of Andor's other stars has spilled the beans on the rebel's return. Stellan Skarsgard, who is currently in London filming Andor, recently appeared on Sweden's Sveriges Radio to talk about his current and upcoming projects. At one point during the interview he mentions sharing scenes with Forest Whitaker.

The interview is in Swedish but a user on Reddit offered a rough translation of Skarsgard's dialogue. According to the translation, Skarsgard explained that he shares most of his scenes with Diego Luna, but that he has "a juicy scene or two" with Whitaker.

Gerrera's involvement in Andor is certainly exciting, but it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to fans. The character played such a pivotal role in the Rebellion in the years before Rogue One took place that it would almost feel strange not to see him in this story.

Like most Star Wars projects, though, there are a lot of secrets surrounding Andor. The cast and crew aren't saying much about it, but Luna did tease a little bit about the series during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year.

"It's basically everything you have to know to understand Rogue One," Luna said. "The story of the character before. I can spoil the ending I guess!" He added, "It's nice to go into a story you already know the ending.... Now you can take the nuances and the layers. I think it's fun to do something that isn't just about getting to the end. It's about delaying that."

