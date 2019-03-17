Forest Whitaker, Bobby Moynihan, and More Confirmed for Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Celebration is happening in Chicago next month, and there are tons of exciting guests expected to attend. According to StarWars.com, that now includes Forest Whitaker and Bobby Moynihan. Whitaker is best known to Star Wars fans as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Saw Gerrera and Moynihan voices Orka on Star Wars Resistance.

Whitaker and Moynihan are not the only big names added to the con this week. Warwick Davis will also be in attendance! Davis, of course, has appeared in various Star Wars films as multiple characters, but is best known for playing Wicket the Ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

It was also announced that Katee Sackhoff of Battlestar Galactica fame will be joining as she voices Bo-Katan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

Since this year marks 20 years since the release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, many actors from that film will be in attendance, too. Most recently, it was announced that Hugh Quarshie, who played Captain Panaka, would be appearing at the con. There will also be a special panel dedicated to the movie’s anniversary. Multiple other guests from the film have already been annouced, including Ahmed Best (Jar Jar Binks), Ian McDiarmid (Palpatine), Ray Park (Darth Maul), and Greg Proops (Fade).

The con has plenty of other people on the roster, too, including Paul Bettany and Riz Ahmed. Bettany portrayed Dryden Vos in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Ahmed is known for portraying Bodhi, the Imperial pilot turned rebel, in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Other big names attending the con include Alan Tudyk and Billy Dee Williams. Tudyk provided the voice of K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Williams is best known for playing Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The actor will finally be reprising the role in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX.

You can also expect to see both Chewbaccas, Peter Mayhew and Joonas Suotamo, at Celebration. Donald Faison, who lends his voice to Star Wars Resistance, will be in attendance as well as Star Wars Rebels‘ Freddie Prinze Jr., Jason Isaacs, Taylor Gray, and Vanessa Marshall. Many more are also scheduled to attend. To see the current full list, click here.

Star Wars Celebration kicks off in Chicago on April 11th and continues through April 15th.