Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Releases the Stunning IMAX Teaser Trailer

The long-anticipated teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally dropped during San Diego Comic-Con. The Black Panther trailer confirmed Tenoch Huerta's role as Namor the Sub-Mariner, as well as answered the question of how the sequel will address the untimely passing of star Chadwick Boseman. Fans were understandably emotional after witnessing the first footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, though now a different version of the trailer will catch some new eyeballs. IMAX has unveiled the Black Panther 2 trailer in a stunning 1:90 aspect ratio, which gives fans a look at how the film will look on those big IMAX screens in November.

One of the trailer songs, "No Woman No Cry" by Tems, is now available online for your listening pleasure. The Nigerian singer's mournful rendition of the Bob Marley song plays over the first half of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser trailer. Other songs on the Wakanda Forever Prologue album includes "A Body, A Coffin" by Amaarae and "Soy" by Santa Fe Klan.

The nearly 10-minute prologue album is described as "an aural glimpse of Wakanda Forever." Returning to the African nation led by King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) until his death, the film also introduces Namor (Tenoch Huerta) as a rival ruler of the ancient undersea kingdom of Talocan.

"The sound world for the film began with extended trips to Mexico and Nigeria. We spent our days working with traditional musicians who educated us about the cultural, social, and historical contexts of their music," returning Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson said in a statement. "We built a catalogue of instrumental and vocal recordings with them that explored both traditional and non-traditional uses of their musical material."

Göransson continued, "During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film. Using [writer-director] Ryan Coogler and [co-writer] Joe Robert Cole's script as a blueprint, along with the recordings from the traditional musicians, we began to build a musical vocabulary for the characters, storylines, and cultures of Talocan and Wakanda."

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer hit 172 million views in its first 24 hours — nearly doubling the views for Black Panther's trailer in 2017. The trailer was released in conjunction with Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts in theaters on November 11th.