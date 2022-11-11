Listen to Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Song

Everything's gonna be alright: "No Woman No Cry" by Tems is streaming online. The Nigerian singer's mournful rendition of the Bob Marley song plays over the first trailer for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which made its debut during Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel on Saturday. The Black Panther 2 trailer song is available to listen online as part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue, a new album released Monday with the tracks "A Body, A Coffin" by Amaarae and "Soy" by Santa Fe Klan. Hear the Wakanda Forever Prologue album below.

The nearly 10-minute prologue album is described as "an aural glimpse of Wakanda Forever." Returning to the African nation led by King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) until his death, the film also introduces Namor (Tenoch Huerta) as a rival ruler of the ancient undersea kingdom of Talocan.

"The sound world for the film began with extended trips to Mexico and Nigeria. We spent our days working with traditional musicians who educated us about the cultural, social, and historical contexts of their music," returning Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson said in a statement. "We built a catalogue of instrumental and vocal recordings with them that explored both traditional and non-traditional uses of their musical material."

Göransson continued, "During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film. Using [writer-director] Ryan Coogler and [co-writer] Joe Robert Cole's script as a blueprint, along with the recordings from the traditional musicians, we began to build a musical vocabulary for the characters, storylines, and cultures of Talocan and Wakanda."

Both the instrumental score and soundtrack for Wakanda Forever "organically grew from these sessions and workshops," the Academy Award-winning composer said. "They are conceived together as a singular entity to create an immersive and enveloping sound world for the film."

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Also starring Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livanalli, and Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.